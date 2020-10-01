North Dakotan indicted in alleged counterfeit clothing scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Rhode Island say a grand jury has indicted a North Dakota man accused of participating in a scheme to sell counterfeit clothing to the U.S. military and other buyers.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 50-year-old Terry Roe conspired with others to have items produced in China and Pakistan that had fake labels with genuine U.S. trademarks.

The scheme involved more than $20 million worth of goods sold to military and government buyers in Rhode Island and elsewhere.

Two New York City men have already pleaded guilty in connection to the scheme.

A message left with Roe’s attorney was not immediately returned.

