(KXNET) — North Dakota ranks #3 in the nation in terms of states with the highest per-person energy spending.

That’s according to a data survey by personal financial website WalletHub.

For a better understanding of Americans’ energy costs relative to their location and consumption habits, WalletHub compared the average monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia using a special formula that accounts for the following residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.

With a few exceptions, North Dakotans spend a lot every month for consumer energy. Here’s how the state fares:

Average total monthly energy bill: $611 – 3rd highest in the nation

Monthly home heating oil cost: $196 – 3rd highest in the nation

Monthly motor fuel cost: $227 – 7th highest in the nation

Monthly electric cost: $137 – 21st in the nation

Monthly natural gas cost: $52 – 47th in the nation

You can read the complete survey and its methodology here.