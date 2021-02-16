North Dakotans asked to conserve energy as multi-state power grids try to manage high demand

High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

Following reports of a series of intentional rolling blackouts throughout the state, the North Dakota Public Service Commission Tuesday issued a call to residents to conserve energy use where possible and warned people to prepare for more possible blackouts in the days ahead.

“North Dakota has two regional transmission organizations that coordinate and operate a multi-state electric grid,” the PSC explained in a news release. “Both the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) have issued alerts regarding grid challenges during peak demand times. They have indicated that controlled outages may occur in order to stabilize the transmission system and prevent failure of the entire system. These outages may occur with little to no notice to your utility, and are not managed by the North Dakota Public Service Commission, or any other state office or agency.”

The PSC noted rolling outages are normally used as a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole.

The PSC advised North Dakotans to try and conserve power use where possible, and offered a number of energy-saving tips: