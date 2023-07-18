NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Social media addiction and usage could be almost comparable to any other addiction.

According to a news release, endless scrolling is bad for mental health.

Despite the negatives, there are positives, like community, connection, and support.

Oftentimes, the negatives outweigh the positives, as there are addictive qualities, unrealistic beauty standards, comparison, and FOMO (fear of missing out).

A provider partner at Grow Therapy, Greg Lozano, has some ways that people can still scroll on social media, but have a healthier mindset while doing so.

You can notice how social media makes you feel when you’re using it. Keep a journal of your screen time and how you feel before, during, and after using social media. Understand the difference between active and passive social media use. Have a set intention before you open an app — a specific goal that will benefit you rather than just mindless scrolling. Limit the amount of time you spend on each app. Know when you get off social media. Designate some time each day to be phone-free. Try to stay away from the comparison trap. Unfollow any accounts that make you feel bad about yourself. Do a tech tidy-up.