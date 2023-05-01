NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the state, our population has steadily gone up to about 780,000 people. That’s great news for filling up jobs — but sometimes population growth is a double-edged sword.

One problem that’s directly connected with a rise in population is a rise in community violence. As North Dakota gets more people, we also get more violent crimes, including murder, sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, and human trafficking. According to the state, the number of violent crimes has gone up to over 1,900 cases each year — and stayed this high over the last few years.

However, the state is aware of this, and there are ways to prevent these numbers from going up. To do this, however, the community has to get involved too.

“The way we understand community violence intervention is that the community owns the solutions to the problem that is directly affecting them,” said Taller Salud’s Executive Director Tania Rosario. “Therefore, the community has a role in eradicating violence.”

The Community Violence Intervention Center is a nationwide program that has been assisting therapy sessions in our state, which were once led by Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota. Cities like Bismarck and Minot also have victims’ resources for both violent crimes and domestic violence.