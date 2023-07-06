Using a top-quality sleep mask can help you relax, fall asleep quicker and improve your quality of rest.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A lot of people struggle with sleep, but there are ways to try to combat it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most people need anywhere between seven and eight hours of sleep each night.

Some signs of getting poor sleep can include not feeling rested, waking up in the middle of the night, and experiencing sleep disorder symptoms.

Here are seven tips you could try to get a better night’s sleep.

Have a consistent sleep schedule. This means going to bed and waking up at the same time each day.

Schedules contribute to better sleep quality and reduce the likelihood of insomnia. Having a sleep-friendly environment. Use blackout curtains or an eye mask to keep it dark. Exercise. Linked to improving sleep quality, it helps reduce stress and anxiety and releases endorphins.

Shoot for 30 minutes five days a week. Avoid it close to bedtime. Manage stress and anxiety. Write down thoughts, worries, or to-do lists before bed to clear the mind.

Engage in stress-reducing activities like mindfulness, listening to calm music, and hobbies. Correct tongue posture. Rest your tongue against the roof of the mouth, it promotes proper dental alignment, maintains healthy jaw development, and prevents issues like tongue thrust and open bite. Remove electronics. This includes TVs, computers, and phones. Avoid particular food and drinks before bedtime. These include large meals, caffeine, and alcohol.