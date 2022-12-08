Whether they’re of the string variety, icicles or nets, red and white Christmas lights create a classical aesthetic when used indoors or outdoors.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Don’t break the bank so that you can deck the halls and decorate your house this holiday season.

According to a news release, Xcel Energy has some safety tips and breaks down the energy costs of different lights and decorations.

People can save up to $100 for holiday lights depending on the type and amount of lights uses.

Using a strand of 100 LED mini-lights for five hours a day will save you more than $1 a month for each strand compared to a strand of incandescent bulbs. One strand of 25 LED standard C7 lights used for five hours can save you about $5 a month, and one strand of 25 standard C9 lights used for five hours can save you more than $7 a month.

The majority of people use multiple strands of lights for two months during the holiday season, which can lead to major savings.

The amount of money saved on 15 strands can be broken down into this:

LED mini-lights: More than $20

LED standard C7 lights: More than $75

LED standard C9 lights: More than $100

Here are a handful of safety tips for decorating with holiday lights:

Use electricity safety and wisely: plan decorating and lighting ahead of time o reduce potential safety hazards.

Use only Underwriters’ Laboratory-approved lights, and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for indoor and outdoor lighting.

Before placing lights outside on homes or trees, look up to locate any overhead power lines, then keep all objects such as ladders and extension poles more than 10 feet away, and never toss lights near or across an overhead power line.

Check cords on strings of lights and replace any that may be frayed or worn, discard any in poor condition. Also, check for loose connections and damaged plugs or sockets.

Plug-in lights before stringing them to determine whether or not any bulbs are burnt out.

Unplug lights before hanging them, and unplug them when you’re sleeping or not at home.

Avoid connecting too many light stings together and plugging them all into the same outlet. Look at the manufacturer’s instructions for the recommended maximum number of strings per outlet.

Keep lights away from combustible materials (including drapes), metal railings, and banisters (they can be energized if the wire has a short circuit). Avoid aluminum siding (which can conduct electricity) and metallic trees.

Make sure rooftop decorations don’t block vents or vent pipes.