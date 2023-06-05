NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota tobacco and nicotine users are encouraged to set June 11-17 as their quitting date.

According to a news release, It’s Quitting Time is an initiative that’s focused on raising awareness of the dangers of commercial tobacco and alternative nicotine products.

For the fourth year, the initiative is partnering with Tobacco Free North Dakota and North Dakota local public health units to encourage people who smoke cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, and e-cigarettes or vape products to set a quit date.

Western Plains Public Health, NDQuits, a healthcare provider, or a pharmacist are all resources people can use to help create a quit plan, and that will provide tools and resources to improve a user’s odds at success.

People trying to quit can get free nicotine patches, nicotine gum, or nicotine lozenges, as long as they are qualified enrollees of NDQuits.

The number one cause of preventable death is commercial tobacco, and despite all the health risks, thousands of people continue to use tobacco and e-cigarettes.

Health risks include many types of cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and respiratory illness like COPD.

E-cigarette use is linked to E-cigarette or Vaping Product Use-Associated Lung Injury (EVALI), which is a serious respiratory illness that can be severe and life-threatening.

“The evidence is clear, regardless of your age or how long you have used tobacco, quitting is one of the most important actions that can be taken to improve health,” said the Health Promotion Director with Western Plains Public Health, Brady Weaver. “We can help you quit and improve your overall health. Take time during Quit Week to reach out and we’ll get you started on your journey.”

If you would like more information about NDQuits and Quit Week, you can visit this website.