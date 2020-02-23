North Dakotans Discuss Klobuchar’s Campaign, Ahead of Sunday’s Campaign Stop in the State

FARGO, N.D.– Minnesota Senator and Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar will be in Fargo Sunday morning.

The rally will start at 11 a.m. in the Great Plains Ballroom of the Memorial Union at NDSU. The stop is being called a grassroots event.

It will be the senator’s first campaign stop after today’s Nevada caucuses.

WDAY News spoke to a local Democrat who’s going to the rally and says he’s excited to hear what Klobuchar has to say.

“She’s the most proven candidate on the debate stage, she has a track record to prove that, I mean she’s passed over a hundred bills bipartisanly being lead democrat so that’s really important I think for people to see that she is like willing and able to get things done,” local Democrat Hart Hauge.

Doors open at the Memorial Union tomorrow morning at 10:15 a.m.

Members of North Dakota’s Republican Party are also excited to welcome Klobuchar to the state, but they’re a little worried about the policies she’s proposing.

They say her stance on energy policies will hurt North Dakotans in the long run.

She voted for the Green New Deal, which one Republican we spoke with says, will hurt jobs and the economy in the state’s energy industry. He also believes her campaign will face the biggest test once March 3rd, also known as Super Tuesday, rolls around.

“I think their campaign is struggling for money, and kind of struggling for defining itself,” added Rick Berg, the North Dakota Republican Party Chairman.

Berg says another issue that’s concerning Republicans like him is Klobuchar’s fight to get rid of the Electoral College in Washington.

