Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

North Dakotans encouraged to take part in ND COVID-19 impact survey

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: AP

The North Dakota Department of Commerce is encouraging all North Dakota residents to participate in the COVID-19 Community Impact Survey. 

The goal of the survey is to understand how the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is impacting communities and individuals across the state. Survey participants will be asked to provide experiences since March 13, when Gov. Doug Burgum declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

“By understanding exactly how this pandemic is impacting individuals and households in communities around North Dakota, [the commerce department] and partner agencies will be able to effectively leverage assets, resources and programs to support North Dakotans during this challenging time,” Deputy Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel said. “We encourage every North Dakotan to share their thoughts.”

The North Dakota COVID-19 Community Impact Survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NDCOVIDCommunityImpact  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/16"

Thursday forecast: Partly cloudy with chilly daytime highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday forecast: Partly cloudy with chilly daytime highs"

LIFE HACKS WINE PKG

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS WINE PKG"

Linton-HMB Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Track and Field"

Dickinson Winery Sells Hand Sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Winery Sells Hand Sanitizer"

Social Workers Start Food Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Workers Start Food Pantry"

St. Mary's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Soccer"

Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/15"

Update Address for Mail in Ballots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update Address for Mail in Ballots"

Stimulus Checks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus Checks"

Cattle Auctions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Auctions"

TM State of Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "TM State of Emergency"

Starbucks Coffee Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks Coffee Drive"

Closures Extended, Lawmakers Oppose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Closures Extended, Lawmakers Oppose"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/15"

Why you should start thinking about fire danger now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why you should start thinking about fire danger now"

Snow southwest with mostly sunny skies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow southwest with mostly sunny skies"

CURLING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CURLING COVID-19"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge