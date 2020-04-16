North Dakotans encouraged to take part in ND COVID-19 impact survey

The North Dakota Department of Commerce is encouraging all North Dakota residents to participate in the COVID-19 Community Impact Survey.

The goal of the survey is to understand how the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is impacting communities and individuals across the state. Survey participants will be asked to provide experiences since March 13, when Gov. Doug Burgum declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By understanding exactly how this pandemic is impacting individuals and households in communities around North Dakota, [the commerce department] and partner agencies will be able to effectively leverage assets, resources and programs to support North Dakotans during this challenging time,” Deputy Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel said. “We encourage every North Dakotan to share their thoughts.”

The North Dakota COVID-19 Community Impact Survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NDCOVIDCommunityImpact