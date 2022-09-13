NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — There’s a program available to help North Dakotans get the help they need to pay their rent.

The North Dakota Rent Help program was created for people who have fallen behind on their rent or are struggling to pay it.

The program began in 2020.

Those eligible can receive up to 12 months of rental assistance.

The housing director for regions one and two in North Dakota says it’s nice to be able to help.

“It feels really good ’cause you have some people that just weren’t given that other chance or they don’t have that family to step back on. Whether it be a single mom in a domestic violence situation that doesn’t have the funds because her husband was the working person in the relationship and now they don’t have anything. And you get to help them to become established,” said Justine Brown, the director of housing for regions one and two for Community Options.

The ND Rent Help Program is expected to end in 2024, but Brown says hopefully the program will be extended.