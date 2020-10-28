North Dakotans like their werewolves when it comes to Halloween-related online searches

Image by Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

For North Dakotans, things seem to get a little hairy when they do Halloween-related Internet searches.

That’s according to Google Trends data analyzed by consumer information website SatelliteInternet.com.

The researchers wanted to know what Halloween-related terms Americans were searching on the most this year.

Broken down by state, North Dakotans seem to be searching on “werewolf” more than any other Halloween term.

There’s no good reason why, outside of the fact that word seems to turn up most when residents of The Prairie State go online to do Halloween-related searches.

Our neighboring states are looking for something other than lycanthropes.

South Dakotans apparently like “Chucky” — it’s the most searched Halloween term for them.

Minnesotans searched the most on “pumpkin,” while Montanans are into “Toy Story.”

Nationwide, “pumpkin” is the most searched Halloween-related term in Google — it’s tops in 17 states.

Coming in second is “Autumn” as the top Halloween-related search for 15 states.

You can view the complete list and some other spooky stats here.

