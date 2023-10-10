NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The 84 North Dakotans who took a trip to Israel last week are making some headway on getting home now.

Father Phil Ackerman, the Priest of the Holy Cross Church in Fargo traveling with the group says, they have now arrived in Jordan, Asia.

Ackerman says the group traveled by bus across the border Tuesday morning, just before it closed. He says it took the group seven hours to cross, as thousands of people tried to flee the turmoil.

Here is a picture of the border Tuesday morning, Ackerman sent KX News.

According to Ackerman, 34 people in the group have flights home now, but 50 still need flights. He says, he is in contact with Senator John Hoeven who is working with the U.S. State Department and the Ambassador of Jordan to request more flights from Oman, which is 1,600 miles away from where they are now.

Ackerman tells KX News, that the group is filled with emotion, and tensions from everyone at the border are running high.