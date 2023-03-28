(KXNET) — The Vision Zero U Drive. U Text. U Pay. distracted driving enforcement campaign starts on Saturday in the state.

According to a news release, law enforcement is going to have extra patrols to enforce the distracted driving law during April. Along with the distracted driving enforcement campaign, Vision Zero is joining other states and cities in the Buckle Up, Phone Down (BUPD) initiative to remind drivers of the importance of wearing a seat belt while driving distraction-free.

All North Dakotans are encouraged to participate in BUPD by:

Taking the pledge: Wearing your seat belt and putting the phone down while driving so your body and attention stay where they need to be.

Wearing your seat belt and putting the phone down while driving so your body and attention stay where they need to be. Wearing your seat belt: Every trip, every time.

Every trip, every time. Putting your phone down: Put your phone in the glove box, the back seat, to another passenger, or turn it off.

Put your phone in the glove box, the back seat, to another passenger, or turn it off. Spreading the word: Introduce BUPD to those you see. Visit their website for resources to get involved.

This campaign is a part of Vision Zero’s strategy to eliminate crash fatalities and serious injuries on the road.

To learn more about Vision Zero, visit their website here.