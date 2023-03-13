(KXNET) — If House Bill 1205 is signed into law, it will ban public libraries from having books with sexually explicit material. The bill has caused an uproar throughout North Dakota, with many claiming that it is blatant censorship.

“I am the daughter of the director of the Minot Public Library”, explained Isabella Anderson, “so I’ve been reading my entire life. I have always been taught that no book should be banned.”

Isabella spoke at the hearing Monday morning and claims that the bill is harmful not only to adults but to teenagers and children as well.

“Banning these books is just taking away our first amendment right to access public information and public knowledge,” Isabella argued.

Isabella’s mother Janet Anderson is the library director for the Minot Public Library. She says she has had several people reaching out to her expressing their concerns about House Bill 1205.

“On one side you have people saying this is what Nazi Germany did and this is going down a bad road,” Janet stated. “On the other side, you have people saying that they just don’t want the government to tell them what they can read.”

Both the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library and Minot Public Library hosted silent protests against the bill, with Bismarck’s alone having over 200 people attending. These were an effort to send lawmakers a message.

“The message would be that this bill is going to be harmful,” stated Isabella, “and that many people are against it. That it shouldn’t be passed, but unfortunately, they often don’t listen to us, even if we are in the masses.”

Isabella and Janet both believe the bill is not necessary, particularly because libraries already have protocols in place regarding sexually explicit material.

“Ultimately, if I had a time machine, I would’ve wanted these bills to never have been presented,” said Janet. “They are unnecessary. There are already laws in place, libraries already have rules and policies, and procedures on what to do if somebody requests these books. At this point, I would like a bill that supports what libraries already do instead.”

A similar bill, Senate Bill 2360, which would make it a Class B misdemeanor for institutions like libraries to display content that contains sexually explicit matter that is harmful to minors has already passed. Lawmakers say Senate Bill 2360 is not a book-banning bill since it is dealing with minors.

Representative Mike Lefor stated that he listened to those who are in opposition of the bill, and presented an amendment to address those concerns. The Amendment would make House Bill 1205 only impact the children’s section at North Dakota Libraries.