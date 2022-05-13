The North Dakota Highway Patrol is urging all motorists to travel with care in the wake of high winds across the state buffeting vehicles on the open roads.

Wind speeds of 35 – 45 miles per hour are expected with gusts up to 55 – 65 miles per hour.

“During these conditions, high-profile, long-load type and permitted over dimensional vehicles

have restricted travel,” the highway patrol notes in an advisory statement. “North Dakota law restricts movement for these vehicles when wind or other conditions may cause the vehicle or attachment to swerve, whip, sway, or fail to follow in the path of the towing vehicle.”

Federal laws also direct the operators of commercial motor vehicles to reduce speeds when hazardous conditions such as snow, ice, sleet, fog, mist, rain, dust or smoke adversely affect visibility or traction. These These drivers must cease operations altogether if conditions become sufficiently dangerous.

You can access road and weather information before driving long distances in North Dakota at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/. The map has a feature that displays wind speeds reported by the

National Weather Service.