What would you like to see on the North Dakota state flag if a rebranding were to happen? A recent poll says North Dakotans want a ranch.

And while some of the results of the poll of 3,236 people were quite predictable (New Yorkers opted for the Statue of Liberty, and Pennsylvanians voted for their Liberty Bell), the research revealed some interesting results.

The North Dakota state flag, featuring a bald eagle carrying an olive branch and a bundle of arrows in its talons, was adopted in 1911

Almost 1 in 5 people in the Peace Garden State thought the flag should feature festivals, and 17 percent said the flag should feature honey, because, after all, it is a leading honey-producing state in the country.

Other surrounding states were also what you’d expect: South Dakotans chose Mount Rushmore and Montanans would want to see Yellowstone.