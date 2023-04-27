NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Traumatic brain injuries are better known as TBIs, and they affect how the brain works.

“Traumatic brain injuries are a force to the head that affects the brain,” said Dr. Jonathan Preszler, Ph.D., at Sanford Health.

According to the CDC, a TBI during childhood affects brain development.

TBIs are bumps, blows, jolts, hits, or injuries that cause the head to move back and forth quickly. Mild TBIs are most commonly diagnosed as concussions but are still just as serious.

“The most common ways you can get a TBI are by motor vehicle accidents and falls, but sports are a very common one for mild traumatic brain injuries, the concussion type stuff,” Dr. Preszler added.

He said it’s the stopping really fast or starting really fast that actually causes the injury itself.

Symptoms affect the physical body, thoughts and memory, social and emotional, and sleep.

It can be bothered by lights or noise, dizziness or balance problems, tiredness or no energy, headaches, nausea or vomiting, and vision problems.

With thoughts and memory, it could be attention or concentration problems, feeling slowed down, foggy or groggy, short or long-term memory problems, and trouble thinking clearly.

For socializing or emotions, it could cause anxiety or nervousness, irritability or easily angered, being more emotional and feeling sad.

It can also impact your sleep by causing you to sleep more or less than usual or have trouble falling asleep.

When TBIs go undiagnosed, Dr. Preszler said that for a mild TBI, or a concussion, the risk is it happening again before the first one heals which leads to a longer recovery. For a moderate to severe TBI, there’s a risk of death, especially if there is a brain bleed, which causes pressure inside the brain.

So when should one seek help?

Adults should seek help when headaches get worse, they are repeatedly vomiting, have slurred speech, have unusual behavior, when one pupil is larger than the other, are confused, lose consciousness, or have convulsions or seizures.

Parents should seek help for their child if they are experiencing the same symptoms as adults, cry uncontrollably, are inconsolable, or won’t nurse or eat.

“The earlier you get in, and get targeted treatment, the faster you can get better,” he said.