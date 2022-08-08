If you’re going to have a baby, why not have it in North Dakota?

According to a new data survey, North Dakota ranks seventh among the 50 states as the best place in which to deliver a child and immediately care for a newborn.

Personal financial information website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of cost, health care accessibility and baby-friendliness. The data set ranged from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.

Here’s how North Dakota fared:

1 st – Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges

– Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges 3 rd – Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges

– Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges 8 th – Rate of Low Birth-Weight

– Rate of Low Birth-Weight 10 th – Child-Care Centers per Capita

– Child-Care Centers per Capita 11 th – Percent of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated

– Percent of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated 19 th – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita

– Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita 20 th – Avg. Annual Cost of Early Child Care

– Avg. Annual Cost of Early Child Care 27th – Infant Mortality Rate

Nationwide, WalletHub reports, the average conventional delivery in the U.S. costs over $3,000 with insurance, and roughly $10,000 without insurance.

For the full report, along with the methodology used in compiling the rankings, click here.