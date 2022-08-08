If you’re going to have a baby, why not have it in North Dakota?
According to a new data survey, North Dakota ranks seventh among the 50 states as the best place in which to deliver a child and immediately care for a newborn.
Personal financial information website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of cost, health care accessibility and baby-friendliness. The data set ranged from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.
Here’s how North Dakota fared:
- 1st – Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges
- 3rd – Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges
- 8th – Rate of Low Birth-Weight
- 10th – Child-Care Centers per Capita
- 11th – Percent of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated
- 19th – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita
- 20th – Avg. Annual Cost of Early Child Care
- 27th – Infant Mortality Rate
Nationwide, WalletHub reports, the average conventional delivery in the U.S. costs over $3,000 with insurance, and roughly $10,000 without insurance.
For the full report, along with the methodology used in compiling the rankings, click here.