FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s interim U.S. attorney has been named a state judge in the Fargo-area district.

Longtime federal prosecutor Nick Chase is taking over for retiring Judge Thomas Olson in the East Central Judicial District, which serves Cass, Steele and Trail Counties. Olson’s last day is Friday.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum selected Chase over three other finalists: Southeast District Judge Cherie Clark, East Central District Judicial Referee Stephanie Hayden and Fargo attorney Monty Mertz.

Chase has served in the U.S. attorney’s office in North Dakota since 2002.

He was promoted to first assistant U.S. attorney in 2019 and was named interim U.S. attorney in February 2021.