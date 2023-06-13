NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota’s latest production figures have been released — and this time, they’re showing both rises and falls in some of our most valuable assets.

The figures state that the drilling rig count in our state has fallen to 38 due to road restrictions and mergers. However, this number is expected to return to the mid-forties with a gradual increase over the next two years.

It’s also reported both U.S. and World crude oil inventories are average, while the country’s strategic petroleum reserve remains at the lowest level since 1983. It’s also reported there is currently an enormous oversupply in the Midwest region, and that Liquefied Natural Gas prices in Europe have decreased to 2021 levels.

“We have got to get the East and West Coast, and the federal government to permit LNG export facilities,” said ND Department of Mineral Resources Director, Lynn Helms, “because we are sitting on a massive amount of natural gas that is coming out of here and Oklahoma.”

When it comes to barrels of oil, North Dakota produced just over 34 million barrels. That’s about 1.1 million barrels every day — a slight increase of 1% from the month before.