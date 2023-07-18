NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — There’s an old saying: Knee-high by the fourth of July, which means if your corn is up to your knees or past them, your crop is on track for a successful harvest this year. And if you look around at the corn stalks in our state, it’s clear that this is exactly the case.

This year’s mixture of heat and moisture has created the perfect conditions for corn to grow — and already, some stalks have been observed to reach as tall as five feet high. This is only the beginning, however, and many farmers are pleased with the results.

“The corn crop has really been growing quite well,” said Gary Neshem with Flatland Farms. “The heat really pushed it early on, and it still looks good.”

Unfortunately, this excellent situation could fade away as the weather changes. The corn harvest may look healthy now –but if rain doesn’t come soon to cool the crops down, one of our favorite cookout sides could be in trouble.

“We need rain to get the kernels to fill out,” Neshem explained. “We are just getting into the pollination stage right now. It’s really not good if it’s 90-plus degrees and pollinating. We’ll definitely be losing yield here if we don’t get some rain.”

Just because the harvest starts promising doesn’t always mean it will end that way.

Farmers won’t truly know how well their crops faired until after harvest — which can have a tremendous impact on one’s profits and overall way of life.