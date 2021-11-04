North Dakota’s drought conditions ease with precipitation

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s drought is easing with recent precipitation, but some areas of the state are still dealing with poor conditions.

This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map shows that no areas of the state are in exceptional drought, the worst category, and less than 10% of North Dakota is in extreme drought, the second worst category.

By comparison, all of the state was in some form of drought, with nearly two-thirds in extreme or exceptional drought, three months ago.

Much of western and central North Dakota remains in severe or moderate drought.

And most of eastern North Dakota is rated “abnormally dry” or not in any category.