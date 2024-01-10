NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We are all guilty of binge-watching TV shows, so which show is the most popular in our state?

According to a news release, a new study shows North Dakota’s top three TV shows of 2023.

The research was conducted by CSGOLuck, and it analyzed Google searches all year to find which shows were the most popular in each state.

The show that took first place in the popularity contest was Black Mirror. The sixth season of the dystopian thriller landed on Netflix in June and had a star-studded cast with Salma Hayek and Aaron Paul.

The Crown took home second place when its final season was released in November. The sixth season brought the monarchy into modern life.

The third-place winner is Frasier, which aired for 11 seasons between 1993-2004. It was revived for a reboot in 2023 where Frasier returns to Boston to try to reconnect with his son.