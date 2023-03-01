(KXNET) — Seniors in high school planning on applying to a university in the North Dakota University System may see some changes in the application process next year.

And for some, this means it will actually be easier to get into our state schools.

Students will still have to take standardized tests for certain placements in some academic disciplines but when it comes to acceptances overall, students won’t be denied admission to one of the schools because of low ACT or SAT scores.

The new admission standard will take effect on August 1 of this year, at all 11 NDUS schools. The North Dakota University System includes 11 campuses, including Bismarck State College, Minot State University, and Williston State College.

The schools will still accept standardized test scores, but they won’t be as important for admissions decisions as they were before.