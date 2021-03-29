North Dakota’s football game scratched for 2nd straight week

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The Missouri Valley Football Conference has canceled the game between North Dakota and Missouri State scheduled Saturday in Grand Forks, because of the coronavirus.

The league says the move was due to positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing among North Dakota’s players, coaches, managers and staff.

The game cannot be rescheduled because the two teams do not share any future open weekends. It’s the second straight week that the Fighting Hawks have been shut down because of their virus tests.

Last week’s postponement of the game at Youngstown State has been rescheduled to April 17.

North Dakota won its first four games of the spring season before losing to North Dakota State 34-13 on March 20.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

