Nearly 21 million Americans have at least one addiction, but only 10 percent receive treatment, according to AddictionCenter.com.

A.D.A.P.T., Inc. focuses on providing tools for clients to change their lifestyles.



“We do low-intensity outpatient treatment for addiction services and evaluations and also a lot of prevention and educational classes to PRI, DUI seminars, type education,” said Founder and CEO Perry Smith.

The organization was founded in 2001 because Smith says there was a lack of prevention and diversion services in the state.



“If we can get people hooked in the services that they need to help them help themselves early on in the crisis, or even before there’s a crisis, the better chance of success,” said Smith.

He says it’s important for people to seek treatment for addiction and mental health issues because it will start affecting their everyday life sooner or later.



“You start losing jobs, work, financial stability, children, etc, etc, etc,” said Smith. “And it continues to go on.”

Smith says his office often gets calls from people looking for inpatient treatment because they keep reaching dead ends.



“Don’t take insurance, or they do take insurance, or they’re full, or their insurance don’t cover it,” said Smith.

He says organizations like his are needed now more than ever.



“North Dakota’s having a problem that’s worse than it was 10 years ago,” said Smith. “I feel I’m a good judgement of that because I’m involved with it on a daily basis.”

Smith also says behavioral health and treatment centers need more funding so they can accept and help more people.

A.D.A.P.T., Inc. has headquarters in Bismarck and has six other offices throughout the state, including in Minot, Williston and Fargo.