To celebrate President's Day, KX News interviewed someone who spends much of his time teaching others about our 26th President's life: Teddy Roosevelt. Well, not exactly.

The original Teddy Roosevelt is long-gone, but his legacy still lives on. And in the case of reprisors like Joe Wiegand, who imitate the dress, speech, and demeanor of the president, it does so quite literally.

“It’s an honor and a blessing to bring Theodore Roosevelt to life for audiences of all sorts of wonderful people and demographics,” said Wiegand.

Joe Wiegand has reprised the role of the president for more than 20 years. Currently, he is doing a Teddy Roosevelt tour — and once it warms back up, he will be doing a daily Teddy Roosevelt matinee in Medora. On his tours, he shares about the life of the former president and the things he accomplished.

“The Panama Canal is something he would consider his greatest accomplishment,” said Weigand. “The steaming around the world of the aforementioned Great White Fleet — 16 battleships painted white, the color of peace. He’s also known for the Nobel Peace Prize he won for settling the Russo-Japanase War. In North Dakota and elsewhere, we love him for our national parks, national parks, wildlife refuges, bird sanctuaries, and game reserves.”

He has performed as the 26th President in all 50 states, even performing as the Rough Rider abroad in countries like England and the Netherlands. But while ‘Roosevelt’ has traveled the world, a part of him will always remain in North Dakota — which had a big impact on the real president during his life.

“Roosevelt would say later in his life that he would’ve never been president but for his experiences in North Dakota — and we know he said that in Fargo,” explained Wiegand. “He told a visitor at the White House that if you took away from him every memory of his lifetime and left him with just one, he would choose his memory of being a cattle rancher along the Little Missouri.”

In 2008, Wiegand and his family traveled across America in celebration of Theodore Roosevelt’s 150th birthday and the final centennial year of his presidency. He says a fun fact for those living in Minot is that the city was named after Theodore Roosevelt’s Harvard classmate — Henry Davis Minot, an ornithologist and railroad executive.

Wiegand says North Dakotans should take pride in Roosevelt’s fond memory of the state.

“I think the people of North Dakota know and take a great deal of pride in knowing that they’re part of the Theodore Roosevelt story,” stated Wiegand, “which is a wonderful chapter of our shared American story that we remember on President’s Day.”