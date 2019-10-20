North Dakota’s Kurdish Community Asks for Peace

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D.– Here at home, our Kurdish community is trying to spread a message of peace and call for action in Syria.

Around 60 demonstrators gathered in front of the federal building in downtown Fargo this afternoon.

For about two hours, people of all ages brandished signs, flags and chanted several messages: condemning Turkey’s president Erdogan, calling for President Trump’s help, and asking for peace.

Demonstrator Azad Berwari shares, “We are here supporting peace, supporting pro-democracy forces overseas our allies that we should not leave them in fact you should support them more.

The Kurdish community says they plan to stay active in their demonstrations until there is peace in Syria.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 10-19-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 10-19-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-19-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-19-19"

Dakota Burger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dakota Burger"

Bismarck vs Austin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck vs Austin"

U-Mary Women's College Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Women's College Soccer"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

My Pillow

Thumbnail for the video titled "My Pillow"

Military scams 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military scams 2"

Taylor Nursery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taylor Nursery"

Jamboree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamboree"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Friday, October 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, October 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Abbi

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abbi"

Mandan House Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan House Fire"

New Roof

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Roof"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Shop Local

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shop Local"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10-18"

Innovation Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Innovation Academy"

Twice Blessed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Twice Blessed"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge