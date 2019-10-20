North Dakota’s Kurdish Community Asks for Peace

FARGO, N.D.– Here at home, our Kurdish community is trying to spread a message of peace and call for action in Syria.

Around 60 demonstrators gathered in front of the federal building in downtown Fargo this afternoon.

For about two hours, people of all ages brandished signs, flags and chanted several messages: condemning Turkey’s president Erdogan, calling for President Trump’s help, and asking for peace.

Demonstrator Azad Berwari shares, “We are here supporting peace, supporting pro-democracy forces overseas our allies that we should not leave them in fact you should support them more.

The Kurdish community says they plan to stay active in their demonstrations until there is peace in Syria.