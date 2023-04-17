(KXNET) — According to the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources, North Dakota’s natural gas production in February is up 7% from January — a number which they expect to increase in the coming months.

Right now, North Dakota has a total of 47 drill rigs, with a gradual increase expected over the next two years. The department is also slowly increasing the number of drill rigs in the state.

“We did add one brand new rig to the state’s rig count,” noted ND Department of Mineral Resources Director, Lynn Helms. “We are seeing that gradual slow increase, and we hope to be adding additional new rigs as the workforce becomes available, and iron becomes available.”

There are still a lot of open job positions in the oil and natural gas industry in our state. The department says the state is working to bring out-of-state and even international workers to help fill the workforce need in the oil and gas sector.