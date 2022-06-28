NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley, gave a letter to the Legislative Council stating the abortion ban law, passed in 2007, goes into effect on July 28.

North Dakota’s only abortion clinic will be moving across the border to Minnesota now that the Attorney General deemed abortion illegal.

Red River Women’s Clinic has been North Dakota’s only abortion provider for more than 20 years.

A GoFundMe page was created for the clinic by an ally, to move to Moorhead, Minnesota, and it has surpassed its original goal of $20,000 to over $700,000.

The clinic director says while the GoFundMe is the most public effort, other people have shown their support in other ways.



“We’ve had an outpouring of support with people offering to escort to the clinic, offering their professional services, I.T. People offering hotel points for patients who might have to travel, that’s all been happening behind the scenes. But it, I would say it’s the same level of support as the GoFundMe,” said Owner and Clinic Director Tammi Kromenaker.

Kromenaker says she is so thankful for the support that her clinic has received from people all over.

She says the funds will help renovate the new space, which is about 15 minutes away from the current location.



“It’s making everything a reality for us. There were a lot of things about having to open a facility in another state that were beyond what we thought we could manage, but we knew it was the right thing to do. So the funds that are coming in from the GoFundMe are making it truly a reality,” said Kromenaker.

Kromenaker says besides financial donations, there are other ways people can help out.



“I just think that people feel powerless right now and that offering their help and support in any way that they can no matter what their resource is, it doesn’t have to be money. It can be escorting. It can be a postcard of support sent to the clinic. It can be just talking about abortion with your family and friends,” said Kromenaker.

Kromenaker says she’s happy to still be able to provide access to the service for many patients in North Dakota, South Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.