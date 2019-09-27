North Dakota’s poorest city? Data survey says Fargo

Using Census Bureau data and other government states, personal financial website 24/7 Wall St. has compiled a list of the poorest cities in every state.

These are communities with a population of 65,000 or more where the median household income is lower than the state average and where the poverty rate is higher than the state number.

The city that ranks as the poorest in North Dakota: Fargo.

According to the data, the median household income of those living in Fargo is $51,839, about $12,000 a year lower than the state average.

Further, 24/7n Wall St. says Fargo’s poverty rate is 13.3 percent — about three percent higher than the state average.

However, home values are higher in Fargo. The median home value there is $220,400, while the state average is $198,700.

Fargo’s title as poorest city in North Dakota might be more a numbers game than reality, however.

Only a handful of cities in the state meets 24/7 Wall St.’s threshold of communities with minimum populations of 65,000. Median household income in many smaller North Dakota towns is equal to or lower than Fargo’s.

The same goes for the poverty rate — some small North Dakota communities have rates higher than Fargo.

You can read the complete 24/7 Wall St. report and its methodology here.