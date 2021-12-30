North Dakota’s population center: The intersection of 5th St SE and 52nd Ave SE in Stutsman County

Every decade, the U.S. Census Bureau calculates the population center of each state. This is the hypothetical location where each state would balance perfectly on a point, assuming everyone who lives in the state weighed exactly the same amount.

Why is this calculation performed, you may ask? The population center give a sense of how people are distributed around a state. In states dominated by a big city, the center will be heavily influenced by that major urban area — Nevada’s population center is just outside of Las Vegas.

In a state without a dominant urban core, the center is just that, closer to the center, as in Alabama, where it sits just about halfway between Birmingham and Montgomery.

Image via Google Maps

In North Dakota, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the place at which the state would balance on a point is the intersection of 5th Street Southeast and 52nd Avenue Southeast in Stutsman County.

In sparsely populated North Dakota, which at 779,000 residents is smaller than America’s 17 largest cities, it’s a pretty remote road in the county, located about halfway, diagonally, between Bismarck and Grand Forks.

Jamestown is located in Stutsman county. The city itself is, horizontally, about halfway between Bismarck and Fargo.

The Census Bureau notes the population of Stutsman County is 21,593. County residents haven’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Lyndon Johnson in 1964.

In the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump won 70.2 percent of the vote, the higjhest share any Republican candidate has won in thhe county since Warren Harding in 1920.

You can see the population centers of other states here.