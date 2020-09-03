North Dakota’s request to dismiss road closure suit denied

A federal judge has denied North Dakota’s request to dismiss a lawsuit filed over the five-month closure of a section of highway during the large protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

The federal lawsuit brought by members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and a reservation priest in 2018 alleges that the closure of state Highway 1806 near the pipeline route north of the reservation unduly restricted travel and commerce and violated free speech and religious rights.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor said in his ruling issued Tuesday that the state “may not have had a compelling interest in closing the road.”

