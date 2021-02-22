North Dakota’s Senate approves measure for annual sessions

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Senate has decided for a second time to allow the North Dakota Legislature to meet annually instead of every other year.

Senators voted 28-19 on Monday to approve the bipartisan measure, after agreeing to reconsider it.

The bill now goes to the House, where its prospects are uncertain.

The bipartisan bill was narrowly approved Friday, with Republican Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, the Senate president, casting a rare tie-breaking vote.

GOP Sen. Terry Wanzek missed the floor vote on Friday due to a doctor’s appointment. Wanzek is opposed to annual sessions and requested the chamber reconsider the bill.

Lawmakers for decades have rebuffed attempts to hold annual sessions.