According to data from Job Service North Dakota, five of North Dakota’s top 10 employers are hospitals.

Three of the top 10 represent education.

A recent post by Job Service on its Facebook page identifies the top 10 employers in the state.

At the top is Sanford Health, followed by Walmart.

Coming in at #10 is Bismarck Public Schools.

You can get more information on North Dakota employer and employment data here.