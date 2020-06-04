North Dakota’s top prison official resigning after 15 years

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s top prison administrator is resigning after 15 years to take a job in the private sector.

Gov. Doug Burgum announced Thursday that Leann Bertsch is stepping down as head of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on July 31.

Dave Krabbenhoft, the agency’s head of administration, will serve as interim director.

Burgum says Bertsch has taken a job at a Utah-based company that operates private correctional facilities and federal Job Corps centers.

Former Gov. John Hoeven appointed Bertsch as state labor commissioner in 2004 and to head the corrections agency a year later.

Bertsch also was a former state prosecutor.