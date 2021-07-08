North Prairie Regional Water District violated open meetings law

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the North Prairie Regional Water District violated the open meetings law by failing to give proper notice of a special meeting and not creating minutes consistent with the statute.

Stenehjem says at its annual meeting, the District called for volunteers for the nominating committee, which is subject to the open meetings law. Since the committee didn’t file a schedule in January with either the Secretary of State or the on the District’s website, all meetings of the committee are considered special meetings.

The District posted the notice but did not notify the official newspaper of the special committee meeting held on March 10.

Stenehjem also says the minutes of the 2019 nominating committee were approved at the meeting, but the approved minutes didn’t contain all the information required by law.

Stenehjem ruled the District violated the law because it didn’t properly give notice of the special meeting and because the minutes that were approved didn’t comply with the statute. He says the District must amend the minutes and provide them to the requester.

Failure to correct the violations within seven days of this opinion could result in mandatory costs, disbursements and reasonable attorney fees if the requester wins in a civil action.

To read Stenehjem’s full opinion, click here.