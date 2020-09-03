Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Not a 1st place achievement to celebrate: North Dakota leads nation in per-capita coronavirus cases

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota has set a near record for the number of daily positive coronavirus tests, and has increased its per-capita figures for the infection to the highest in the country.

The North Dakota Health Department’s update showed that 360 of the 12,629 tests in the past day came back positive, with Cass, Grand Forks, and Stark counties each reporting 60 or more positive cases.

North Dakota recorded of high of 373 positive tests statewide on Aug. 28.

Data shows North Dakota now ranks first in the country in the number of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last two weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Fire in Downtown Mandan

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/3

Which temperature gauge do you trust?

Thursday's Forecast: breezy & cooler

NDC SEPT 3

Northwoods League

Westhope/Newburg Volleyball

Legacy Football

USPS and the Elections

LGBTQ+ Flag at Minot City Hall

First Responder Money

Need for Poll Workers

Weather Station Update

Burleigh Human Service Zone LEadership Update

Active Shooter

Mask Making

Locker Use

Mandan Football

Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/2

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss