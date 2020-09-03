Not a 1st place achievement to celebrate: North Dakota leads nation in per-capita coronavirus cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota has set a near record for the number of daily positive coronavirus tests, and has increased its per-capita figures for the infection to the highest in the country.

The North Dakota Health Department’s update showed that 360 of the 12,629 tests in the past day came back positive, with Cass, Grand Forks, and Stark counties each reporting 60 or more positive cases.

North Dakota recorded of high of 373 positive tests statewide on Aug. 28.

Data shows North Dakota now ranks first in the country in the number of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last two weeks.