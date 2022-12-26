(KXNET) — From blizzards to notable deaths to possible changes to the high school athletics class system, 2022 produced a wide variety of news and newsmakers.

While it’s not a comprehensive list, here’s a brief recap of some of the more notable stories of 2022:

April 2022 Spring blizzards. From April 12-14, 2022, and again on April 23, two spring blizzards crawled across North Dakota, shutting just about everything down. Gov. Doug Burgum requested, and received, a disaster declaration for the storms to enable some federal relief to help those affected. Many farmers, ranchers, and commercial businesses were still recovering at the end of 2022.

November 2022 blizzard. The first winter blizzard of 2022 came with lots of snow and high winds, clogging every open or low spot in the state, it seemed. The blizzard started November 9 with a round of freezing drizzle that made driving tricky. Snow and wind continued throughout Thursday until late in the evening when it finally tapered off and stopped.

December 2022 winter storm. Starting December 13, Mother Nature threw three things at North Dakotans during the second winter storm of the season: Lots of Snow, high winds, and arctic cold temperatures – all within a week.

ND Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem dies. North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem died on January 28 at his home in Bismarck. He was 68. It was later reported the cause of his death was cardiac arrest. Just a month before, Stenehjem announced he would not seek re-election to the post he held for two decades.

Office e-mails of the late ND Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem deleted. Shortly after Stenehjem’s death in January 2022, his spokesman, Liz Brocker ordered the deletion of Stenehjem’s office email account, destroying thousands of documents that, by law, should have been retained. In fact, at least one email exchange regarding Stwenehjem’s email account stated outright that the account should be deleted to prevent public open records requests for the emails. When the state and outside services tried to recover the emails, too much time had passed and the material was no longer available.

Chad Isaak takes his life in prison. Convicted quadruple murderer Chad Issak, 48, took his life in prison on July 31, 2022. In August 2021, Isaak was convicted of murder in the April 2019 deaths of Robert Fakler, Adam Fueher, Bill Cobb, and Lois Cobb at the RJR Maintenance and Management building in Mandan. In December 2021, he was sentenced to four life sentences without the possibility of parole. On June 30, 2022, Isaak appealed his murder convictions to the North Dakota Supreme Court, arguing errors in his trial should prompt a reversal of his criminal convictions. As of this date, the court has yet to rule on Isaak’s appeal.

Nikki Entzel trial. On January 2, 2019, a fire at a Bismarck home, coupled with the discovery of a body inside, set off a murder investigation that seemed like a plot in a made-for-TV movie. Chad Entzel was found dead inside the home, with two gunshot wounds. Following a trail of clues, including video surveillance, cellphone communications, bank records, and other forensic evidence, police arrested Chad’s wife, Nikki, and her boyfriend, Earl Howard of Ontario, Canada. They were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit arson, and conspiracy to tamper with evidence. Howard took a plea deal that put him in jail for 50 years, with 25 years suspended. Nikki plead not guilty to the three charges, went to trial in September 2022, and was found guilty on all counts.

Anita Knutson murder case. On March 16, Minot police arrested Nichole Rice in the 2007 murder of Anita Knutson. Rice is accused of killing Knutson, her roommate at the time. A pocketknife covered in dry blood was found in their apartment. Rice pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in September 2022.

Towner County double-murder, suicide. On August 29, three people were found dead in a Towner County wheat field. All three had been shot. An investigation by the Towner County Sheriff’s Office into the deaths of Doug Dulmage, Justin Bracken, and Robert Bracken indicated there was a dispute between Robert and his son, Justin, resulting in Robert apparently shooting Justin and Doug Dulmage. An autopsy indicated Robert died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Brackens worked for Dulmage and were in the wheat field to conduct harvest-related activities.

NDHSAA decides to move forward with developing a three-class basketball system. On December 1, the NDHSAA spent four hours discussing a three-class basketball system before voting unanimously to move to the next step in the process of adopting such a system. It’s a system that has been discussed and argued by NDHSAA officials, schools, and communities over the years. Now it appears the next step has been taken on the path to a three-class system.

