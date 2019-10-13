Nothing Could Stop These Dedicated Football Fans

A few flakes of snow weren’t enough to keep Bison fans away from tailgating for homecoming weekend today.

Taking a look at the lot, you wouldn’t be able to tell there was a blizzard across most of the state just yesterday.

Fans say the heated tents and food on the grill were enough to keep them warm. They also say they’ve been through much worse at a tailgate.

Tailgater Chad Bergan adds, “We like to call ourselves the ‘mailmen of tailgating’; like rain, sleet, snow, cold, we’ll still be out here. I think that goes for a lot of North Dakota fans, North Dakota State fans.”

Some fans came to the lots as early as 5:00 this morning.