NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Although we are well into 2023, we are still looking back to 2022 for oil and gas production.

In this month’s director’s cut, the state reported production has dropped over the past couple of months.

For November of 2022, our state saw a moderate 2% decline in oil production, because of the winter weather.

North Dakota saw much of the same in natural gas production as well, a 4% decline.

This is the third month in a row where we have seen a decline in the gas and oil ratio.

North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director, Lynn Helms says this drop was highly unexpected.

With that being said, Helms doesn’t believe that this will affect us in the long term.

Although the past few months have not been as promising as our state may have thought, we are still well above the 2021 to 2023 revenue forecast with five months left.

As far as greenhouse gas rules the Bureau of Land Management is trying to enforce, Helms has this to say.

“They’re not helpful, they criticize North Dakota for what we have done in the gas capture area. Yet we have gone from 64% capture to 95, so it’s kind of hard to imagine that they criticize our approach to that,” said North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director, Lynn Helms.

The rig count coming back up to 43, as well as 94 permits issued for the month of December, is another positive the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources is excited about.