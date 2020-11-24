Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
November has become the deadliest month for COVID-19 in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — November has become North Dakota’s deadliest month due to complications from COVID-19.

Figures released Tuesday by the state Department of Health showed a record high of 37 deaths in the last day. That brings the statewide death toll from the coronavirus to 883.

There have been 317 fatalities in November, surpassing the October tally of 295.

Statistics released Monday by The COVID Tracking Project list North Dakota’s death count as the eighth-highest per capita in the country at 112 deaths per 100,000 people.

The state says there were 289 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, a decrease of 25. The most recent data shows 22 staffed intensive care unit beds and 223 staffed inpatient beds available statewide.

