NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Before getting a firearm or bowhunting license, you may need to take a hunter education course.

According to a news release, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department requires people born after 1961 or are 12 or older, you need to take an in-person or home study that certifies you to have a hunting license.

With that understanding, now is not the time to wait if you have your sights set on hunting in the fall. Most in-person courses take place between January and May.

If you are interested in taking a class, you can click on the education link on the NDGF website. To register, click on “enroll” next to the class and follow the instructions. Classes are listed by city and can be sorted by start date, and classes will be added during the year as they are finalized.

Personal information is required to register.

If you are interested in getting a notice when each class is added, you can click this link and check the box labeled “hunter education.”

Kids must be turning 12 during the calendar year to take the home study course and 11 during the calendar year to take the in-person class.