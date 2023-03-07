(KXNET) — If you’re to looking to lease some land from the state and try your hand at oil and gas development, it may be your lucky day. From March 7 through March 14, people over the age of 18 can bid to lease land.

According to the North Dakota Department of Trust Funds, North Dakota owns about 2.5 million mineral acres across the entire state. And Chris Suelzle, the director of Minerals Management, says on a quarterly basis, the Department of Trust Lands has a land lease auction for them that benefits schools in our state.

“Successful bidders will obtain a five-year lease granting them the opportunity to develop oil and gas wells on those lands,” explaieds Suezle. “The proceeds from the auction and any royalties derived from oil production are deposited into the common schools trust fund to benefit K through 12 education,” said Suelzle.

While anyone over 18 can bid on and lease land, Suelzle says more often, it’s oil and gas companies that bid. Still, if you’re interested, you’re more than welcome to give it a shot.

To learn how to register to bid, visit this link.