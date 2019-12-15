Now’s the Time to Pick Out Your Tree if You Haven’t Yet

(FARGO, N.D.)– ‘Tis the season to pick out your Christmas Tree if you haven’t yet.

The National Christmas Tree Association says right about now is the perfect time to buy a real tree.

Trees can last up to 5 weeks.

If you buy yours too early, you’ll be sweeping up dozens of pine needles through the remainder of the holidays. But buy one too late, and there might not be any trees left.

After talking to several locals today, we found out that many families in North Dakota prefer a real tree.

“We had real trees for a while, we had artificial trees for a while, and the clean up’s a lot easier with an artificial tree but you don’t get that nice smell through the house that you do with a real tree,” Shopper Mike Reich shared.