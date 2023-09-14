NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Director’s Cut for the month of July showed that the month was really good when it came to natural gas and oil production.

According to Lynn Helms, the director of the Department of Mineral Resources, the state saw a one percent increase in oil and natural gas production.

And we are producing 1.18 million barrels, per day and he says the rig count is low at 33.

However, they are able to push out 65-70 wells in a month, which is enough to maintain production, but it is not enough to create a strong growth percentage of more than one or two percent a year.

And the state has a new record.

“The state of North Dakota has never before produced over 100 billion cubic feet of natural gas in a month. So that is a new record. Very significant milestone to surpass 100 billion cubic feet in a month,” said Helms.

There were 87 wells issued permits for the month of August.