NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The 100 deadliest days of driving continue to take a toll.

There has been more than 60 fatal roadway crashes through August here in North Dakota.

Since August 20, there’ve been seven fatal crashes alone.

Nearly 30% of the fatalities involve motorcycles, and more than half of car crash deaths involve un-seatbelted drivers.

Although we take a risk every time we drive, Sergeant Wade Kadrmas says there are simple things drivers can do to minimize risk.

“We can control how we drive. So if you’re a responsible driver paying attention to the roadway, putting down your phone, just focusing on your job of driving, and putting on your seatbelt and stuff to protect yourself from other drivers, you should get to where you’re going safely,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The 100 deadliest days of driving ends on Labor Day.