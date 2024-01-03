NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A program through the North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) Behavioral Health Division has new resources for parents and caregivers to support behavioral health in kids all year.

According to a news release, the new year is a great chance for kids and families to set goals, embrace change, and bond.

Parents Lead has creative ideas for making new traditions that can strengthen relationships.

Families can access a “Year in Review” to highlight good parts of 2023 and a “Let’s Make 2024 Great” to plan goals.

Conversation starters are also available for parents and caregivers to talk with kids about everyday topics, how to create new memories, and practice gratitude.

You can find all these resources on the Parents Lead website.