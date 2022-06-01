The late-April blizzard caused immense damage to electric co-ops throughout the northwest part of the state.

The co-ops needed to repair their equipment as quickly as possible to restore power to their customers.

To get the needed storm-related material, the co-ops turned to another co-op, Rural Electric Supply Cooperative.

Regional Vice President of RESCO, Chris Pederson says since the storm, its warehouse in Williston has shipped more than 370,000 pieces of equipment.

As you may expect, not all those materials were on hand, so to get the volume of materials needed, RESCO put a plan in place.

“Working with these manufacturers, they’ll put together a list of materials they have available at the factories or be able to produce within a certain amount of time and then they will ship that material out to our warehouse locations on dedicated trucks so it going directly from factory right to our warehouses,” said Pederson.

The RESCO warehouse has been, and is still, working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day as repairs continue.